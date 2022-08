Man charged in Region murder also accused of killing retired Chicago firefighter

CROWN POINT — At least one of the men charged in the execution-style killing of an 18-year-old Lynwood man in Gary in 2020 won't face a Lake Criminal Court judge anytime soon because he's being held on a separate murder charge in Illinois.

Devin S. "Devo" Barron, 21, has been in custody at the Cook County Jail since late 2020 on charges linked to the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago fire lieutenant during an attempted carjacking, officials said.

Barron and two others were charged in connection with the homicide of 65-year-old Dwain Williams, a retired Chicago fire lieutenant, during an attempted carjacking Dec. 3, 2020, outside the Let's Get Poppin shop in the 11700 block of South Western Avenue, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Barron was arrested Dec. 28, 2020, on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, misdemeanor drug possession and one count of being a fugitive from justice due to an out-of-state warrant, according to NBC 5's report.

Cook County sheriff's police said this week Barron had been in custody without bond since Dec. 28, 2020, on murder charge linked to a Chicago case.

At the time of Barron's arrest in 2020, Chicago police told NBC 5 he and three other suspects were part of "a carjacking crew" involved in multiple crimes.

Barron was at the center of a two-day bench trial this week in Lake Criminal Court for Jason D. "Lafa" Hinton 26, of Chicago Heights, who was convicted of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Lake County prosecutors said Hinton and Barron gunned down 18-year-old Jacquice Baylock of Lynwood on July 1, 2020, in Gary because Baylock had a sexual relationship with the mother of Barron's children.

Lake County's case against Barron remains sealed, but attorneys have said during court hearings that he and co-defendant Dwain E. "Glizo" Cunigan, 19, are both in custody in Cook County.

Barron's girlfriend, Jazmin J. Garcia, 21, testified this week that Barron had a gun in his hand and threatened to kill her and her children when he ordered her to contact Baylock, setting into motion a series of events that led to Baylock's homicide.

Garcia said Barron ordered her to take Baylock to the location in Gary under the pretense of going to a hotel party, and Barron and his friends followed the silver car she was driving in a black car.

When Baylock asked to return to his home to pick up money, Barron texted her, "What the (expletive) are you doing?" and warned she "better not (expletive) this up," she said.

Barron ordered her out of the car after she parked near 19th Avenue and Taney Place, and she saw Barron and Hinton standing in an alley with guns, she testified.

Garcia said she got into a black car and watched as Barron and Hinton shot Baylock multiple times. Hinton then began picking up the money Baylock had been holding after it went flying during the gunfire, she said.

Baylock was shot eight times, including once in the head, twice in the back, twice in the arm and shoulder, once in the upper chest and neck, and twice in the chest, according to trial testimony.

Garcia pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony. If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, she could face a sentence of three to 16 years in prison.

She's likely to serve a substantial portion of any sentence she receives in the Lake County Jail, because she agreed she could be not sentenced until all of her co-defendants' cases are resolved.

Barron and Cunigan were not expected to be extradited to Lake County until their cases in Illinois are resolved, attorneys said.

A fourth co-defendant, Laquan M. Tolliver, 20, of Chicago Heights, has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery. He's in custody at the Lake County Jail, but a trial date has not yet been set.

Cappas scheduled a sentencing hearing for Hinton, who was also found guilty of a firearm enhancement, for Sept. 23.

Outside court after Cappas found Hinton guilty, Baylock's mother, LaToya Newman, said she was happy to have justice in her son's case.