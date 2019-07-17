CROWN POINT — A man accused of beating his roommate to death earlier this year was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered committed to a state mental health facility for treatment.
Craig Withrow, 29, was charged with murder in January after his roommate David Carte was beaten to death Jan. 26 inside their apartment at an assisted living facility in the 4900 block of Melton Road in Gary's Miller section.
Two doctors evaluated Withrow and found he "does not have comprehension sufficient to understand the nature of the charges against him and to aid in his defense," court records state.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell last week ordered Withrow committed to a state mental health treatment facility. He is to be held in the mental health ward of the Lake County Jail pending transfer to state custody.
The state will have 90 days to determine whether Withrow is likely to attain sufficient understanding of court proceedings and aid in his defense.
Withrow's defense attorney, Jamise Perkins, told Boswell during a previous hearing that Withrow has been pursuing mental health treatment since age 18.
Withrow, who had no shirt and was covered in blood when police arrived at his apartment building, told a detective he argued with Carte and became angry when Carte called him a profane name, court records say.
Withrow claimed Carte swung on him, and he struck Carte numerous times in the face and hit Carte's head on the floor, a bed and a table leg, records state.