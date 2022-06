Man charged in series of home invasions, rape agrees to 13-year prison sentence

CROWN POINT — A man charged in a series of home invasions and a rape in late 2019 and early 2020 in Hammond accepted a plea agreement Wednesday that calls for a 13-year prison sentence.

Jahmal Sanders, 26, of Hammond, previously rejected a plea deal negotiated by a public defender that called for him to admit to similar charges and receive a 20-year sentence.

Standing alongside his new attorney, Lonnie Randolph III, Sanders pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and burglary, both level 3 felonies, in two separate cases.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez the U.S. attorney's office in Hammond took over prosecution of a third case.

Sanders was expected to be brought before a U.S. District judge after his case in Lake Criminal Court is decided, she said.

Federal court records showed Sanders was charged last year with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant in 2020 at a woman's Hammond home. Sanders later admitted in an interview with police that a gun found in the woman's home belonged to him and that he knew he could not legally possess it because he was a felon, court records state.

Sanders previously has served two different prison sentences for burglary and robbery.

In the two cases before Vasquez, Sanders admitted he broke into a woman's home Nov. 5, 2019, in the 7500 block of Magnolia Avenue, pulled her off a bed and punched her in the face before leaving with her jewelry.

He also admitted to raping a woman Dec. 30, 2019, after breaking into her home in Hammond.

If Vasquez accepts Sanders' plea agreement, Sanders would be required to register as a sex offender after completing at least 75% of his 13-year sentence.

He would receive a significant amount of credit time toward his sentence because he's been incarcerated since early 2020 while his cases were pending.