Man charged in shooting death of Region motorist, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 25-year-old Michigan City man has been apprehended and charged with Sunday's fatal shooting of local motorist Kylie McKee, police said.

Robert Dervate Curry is charged with murder and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail with an initial hearing scheduled Tuesday, Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.

Curry is accused of shooting 25-year-old McKee shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday as she drove, police said. Officers responding to the sound of gunshots found her unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle that went off the roadway at Springland Avenue and Roeske Avenue.

"Officers found that the woman had an apparent gunshot wound, at which time they attempted lifesaving measures," police said.

She later died from the injuries after being taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, searched for video surveillance and collected other evidence that led them to Curry, Forker said. The evidence was turned over to county prosecutors, resulting in the charge.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Michigan City police Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, ext. 1086 or email her at kpliske@emichigancity.com.