Man charged in shooting that wounded 1, sent bullets flying into children's apartment
Man charged in shooting that wounded 1, sent bullets flying into children's apartment

Deveonne Hathaway

Deveonne Hathaway

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was charged in connection with a shooting Nov. 17 in East Chicago that wounded his relative and sent bullets flying through the window of an apartment occupied by a woman and three children.

Deveonne D. Hathaway, 26, was stopped by East Chicago police as he attempted to drive away from the scene of the shooting in the 3800 block of Ontario Court with his 21-year-old relative, who had been shot, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Hathaway's relative appeared to be in extreme pain and had blood on his hands and clothing. The relative was taken by ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital, court records state.

A man was in the area to drop off an infant, according to court records. Hathaway told police he saw the man, walked up to him and asked to fight.

Hathaway and the man used to be friends, but no longer got along, a witness told police.

Hathaway told police his relative came out and also began arguing with the man, who took off running and began shooting at them, records allege.

A witness told police gunshots rang out, and Hathaway could be seen outside holding a gun, court documents state.

Police responded to the area after the city's ShotSpotter technology detected the gunshots and found two bullets had traveled through a woman's living room window.

She was inside with a 4-year-old, 2-year-old and 2-month-old, records state.

Police found a .38-caliber handgun in the glove compartment of Hathaway's car, records allege. Officers also found spent .38-caliber shell casings on the ground.

All evidence pointed to Hathaway being the shooter, and no charges were expected to be filed against the man Hathaway admitted he confronted, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said. 

Hathaway was charged with four counts of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, and one count of carrying a handgun without a license. He's also facing a charge enhancement because of a previous felony conviction for carrying a handgun without a license.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Hathaway's behalf during an initial hearing Friday. His bail was set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash.

His formal appearance was set for Wednesday before Judge Salvador Vasquez.

