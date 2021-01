Man charged in St. John bank robbery

ST. JOHN — A 29-year-old Gary man has been charged with Tuesday's armed robbery at the local Fifth Third Bank, just a couple of days after being nabbed following a bank robbery in DeMotte, police said.

Ronnie Adams Jr., who was charged with the felony count, is accused of jumping over the teller counter and demanding the bank staff to open all of the cash drawers, said St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger Patz.

He grabbed $3,113 before jumping back over the counter and leaving the bank, police said.

St. John police learned the Fifth Third Bank in DeMotte was robbed the following day by a man matching the description of the St. John suspect, Patz said. A short time later, Adams was taken into custody in Porter County following a high-speed chase.

Adams remains in custody at the Jasper County Jail.

