Man charged in stabbing outside Schererville bar

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Monday allege a St. John man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's male co-worker 10 times during a fight outside a Schererville bar last weekend.
Anthony Miller, 25, was being held Wednesday on charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, both level 5 felonies. He had not yet entered pleas.
Miller was arrested Sunday after a Schererville police K-9 found him hiding under a vehicle near a bar in the first block of East Joliet Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Miller was being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.
A woman told police Miller, her ex-boyfriend, insisted on going to the bar with her and her co-workers late Saturday after she got off work.
She and Miller began arguing about their relationship and left the bar, and the woman's male co-worker eventually followed them outside, records state.
The male co-worker became involved in the argument, and a fight broke out between him and Miller.
During the fight, Miller pulled a knife and stabbed the man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm, records allege. None of the stab wounds were life-threatening.
Miller later told police he brought a knife to the bar because he thought "something was going to happen" and hid under the vehicle because he felt like "a dog that was just about to die and wanted a comfort place," court records state.