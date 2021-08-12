Man charged in stabbing outside Schererville bar

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Monday allege a St. John man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's male co-worker 10 times during a fight outside a Schererville bar last weekend.

Anthony Miller, 25, was being held Wednesday on charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, both level 5 felonies. He had not yet entered pleas.

Miller was arrested Sunday after a Schererville police K-9 found him hiding under a vehicle near a bar in the first block of East Joliet Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Miller was being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.

A woman told police Miller, her ex-boyfriend, insisted on going to the bar with her and her co-workers late Saturday after she got off work.

She and Miller began arguing about their relationship and left the bar, and the woman's male co-worker eventually followed them outside, records state.

The male co-worker became involved in the argument, and a fight broke out between him and Miller.

During the fight, Miller pulled a knife and stabbed the man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm, records allege. None of the stab wounds were life-threatening.