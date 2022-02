Man charged in teen's homicide wins lower overall bond

CROWN POINT — A judge refused to reduce a man's bail Tuesday in a murder case but allowed any bond he posts to also secure his release from jail in an unrelated firearms case.

Devonte T. Phillips, 20, is the only defendant who remains charged in connection with a shooting July 5, 2020, in Gary that killed 16-year-old Christopher Watson and wounded a 56-year-old man. Shots also were fired at a woman, but she was not wounded.

A witness initially identified Phillips and two other men as the shooters, but Lake County prosecutors dismissed charges against Phillips' two co-defendants last year after further investigation.

Phillips is accused of targeting the family of Christopher Watson's brother Xavier Watson, who was charged with fatally shooting Phillips' brother, Phillip Phillips, 21, and Trevion Hudnell, 19, on May 18, 2020, in Gary. Prosecutors dismissed charges against Xavier Watson and a co-defendant about a week after they were filed due to insufficient evidence.

Phillips has pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He's also pleaded not guilty in a separate case to felony theft of a firearm and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan in November granted Phillips' petition to let bail in his murder case. She set his bail at $125,000 surety or $12,500 cash.

Phillips also had a bail of $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash set in his firearms case, which means he would have had to post a total $14,500 cash bond to be released from the Lake County Jail.

Defense attorney Kenneth Elwood said the state's case against Phillips is weak and Phillips had no prior criminal history before his two cases were filed.

Phillips' family has been unable to raise that much bond money, Elwood said.

"My client — he is innocent and looks forward to proving it at trial," he said. "He is not a flight risk."

Elwood asked Judge Gina Jones to consider setting Phillips' bail between $10,000 and $75,000.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said the standard bail, when granted in a murder case, is $500,000 surety or $50,000 cash.

Grindlay objected to any further reduction, arguing Phillips already received a substantial deviation from the bail guidelines set by Lake Criminal Court judges.

The deputy prosecutor also said there have been no substantial changes since Phillips' bond was set to warrant any reduction.

Elwood said Sullivan's order did not appear to show she took Phillips' bail in the firearms case into account when setting his bail in the murder case.

Jones denied Phillips' request to reduce bond in the murder case. However, the judge said she would allow Phillips to be released in both cases if he were to post a $12,500 cash bond.

