Man charged in teen's murder released from jail after judge grants bond

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted bail Friday for an 18-year-old charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and wounded another teen last fall in Gary.

Daminion Y. Green Jr., of East Chicago remains the only person charged so far in the Oct. 30 shooting at the Save gas station in the 6200 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Surveillance videos from the gas station showed Green's companion, whose identity remains a mystery, fired the shots that killed 17-year-old Antonio Santana, of East Chicago, Lake County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Antwan Jakes testified.

After viewing the videos, Judge Samuel Cappas said the evidence showed Green helped the shooter leave the scene but wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.

Prosecutors failed to meet their burden of showing the proof was evident or the presumption of guilt was strong that Green committed murder, he said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Bradley Carter and Christopher Bruno said Green still could be found guilty of murder under "accomplice liability theory," but Cappas rejected that argument.

To be convicted under that theory, a person must intentionally aid, induce or cause another person to commit a crime. Cappas said he had not seen or heard any evidence that led him to believe Green aided in the killing.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said police found no evidence of a "beef" between Santana and Green, who went to high school together in East Chicago and were friends at one time.

Green's back was turned to Santana when Santana was shot, he said.

The videos showed Green enter the gas station about 6:30 p.m. and begin circling Santana, who was standing just inside the door, in what appeared to be an exchange of words.

Santana, who had a gun in his hand during the encounter with Green, was shot in the face by Green's companion.

Santana collapsed on the floor and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Green and his friend both ran from the gas station and fled in a two-tone SUV, Jakes said. The detective testified he later confirmed the SUV was owned by one of Green's parents.

Green posted a bond of $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash Friday afternoon, online records showed.

Anyone with information about Santana's homicide is asked to call Jakes at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

