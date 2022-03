Man charged in teen's murder told police he was in NWI to solicit prostitute

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of a teenage girl found dead in Gary told police in 2020 his cellphone data would place him near the homicide scene because he was soliciting a prostitute.

Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 36, admitted in an interview played Wednesday for Lake Criminal Court jurors that he spent time with Takaylah Tribitt, 14, on Sept. 13, 2019, at his mother's house on Chicago's South Side.

Tribitt was found dead from a gunshot wound to her head Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary. She had an electrical-type cord around her neck, and her hands were bound behind her back with a second cord.

Simmons, who has pleaded not guilty to murder, told Detective Sgts. William Poe and Edward Gonzalez during an interview at a Chicago Police Department facility he and Tribitt argued because he didn't allow enough time for her to get her hair done, she left his mother's home and he never saw her again.

When the detectives asked if he thought it was strange that Tribitt's body was found about a block away from where several of his relatives lived in Gary, Simmons said, "Exactly."

"My daddy's side of the family — they trying to get me locked up," he said.

Simmons denied he took Tribitt to Indiana.

"Is there any reason for your cellphone to be hitting out in Gary that day?" one of the detectives asked.

When Simmons said "no," the detectives asked, "What if I told you it was? How would you explain that?"

Simmons said, "Impossible," as he leaned back against a wall, looked up at the ceiling and covered his face with his hands.

When the detectives pressed him to explain, he said, "I could tell you I bought some (expletive)," referring to a female prostitute.

Detectives then asked if Simmons could explain why his DNA was on certain items found at the crime scene.

"She was around me," Simmons said. "I don't know what part of the body my DNA was on."

Later, after the investigators executed a search warrant for Simmons' DNA, Simmons said, "If it wasn't by her (privates) I don't give a (expletive)."

Analysis at an Indiana State Police lab found Simmons to be a likely contributor to DNA on one of the cords found with Tribitt's body, according to court documents.

During cross-examination by defense attorney Michael A. Campbell, Poe testified police received a number of possible leads after a photo of a Supergirl T-shirt Tribitt was wearing when she was found dead was released to the media.

Tribitt remained unidentified for more than a month, and some of her family members were not able to positively identify her after viewing autopsy photos. The condition of her body might have made it difficult to identify her, Poe said.

One of the leads police received came from the Chicago Police Department, which produced a report after a security guard at the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side reported having a conversation with Tribitt between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw repeatedly objected to the form of Campbell's questions as the defense attorney asked Poe why he didn't make more of an effort to interview the security guard. Campbell later said the guard had provided a statement that could "exonerate" Simmons.

Poe said he attempted to speak with the security guard, who lived in East Chicago, but she didn't return his calls and he was never able to meet with her.

"I can't force this lady to talk to me," Poe said.

Poe said Tribitt's Facebook data showed she was typically very active on the social media site, but that activity slowed significantly Sept. 13, 2019.

Tribitt's Facebook data showed her last known location was in the area of Simmons' mother's home about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, he said.

Simmons cellphone data showed he was last known to be in Indiana — specifically near Interstate 80/94 and Cline Avenue — at 3:47 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, Poe said.

A forensic pathologist for the Lake County coroner's office testified Tuesday that Tribitt, whose body was found about 9 a.m. Sept. 16, 2019, likely died three to four days before her autopsy was performed.

In response to Campbell's questions, Poe said he did not have conclusive evidence that Simmons had a gun in the alley where Tribitt was found. However, the detective testified the discovery of one spent shell casing next to her body would lead him to believe she was killed at the crime scene.

