CROWN POINT — A man who was free on bond while awaiting trial on charges he shot a man in January 2019 was arrested this week on charges linked to a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Gary.
Robert Lacy, 31, of Gary, is accused of knocking on a door in the 700 block of Tennessee Street and pistol-whipping his mother's boyfriend before Lacy or his alleged accomplice shot another man in the leg.
The wounded man told police Lacy shot him, but Lacy's mother's boyfriend told investigators he thought Lacy's alleged accomplice shot the man, records show.
The alleged accomplice was identified only as "MoMo" in court records.
Charges unsealed after Lacy's arrest Dec. 27 allege Lacy targeted his mother's boyfriend because he was upset about their relationship.
The man told police he thought Lacy was upset because Lacy's mother left on Thanksgiving without feeding Lacy's father, records state.
Another witness told police Lacy arrived shortly after Lacy's mother argued with the boyfriend. Lacy told the boyfriend, "Didn't I tell you to leave my mama alone?" before hitting the man with a handgun, records allege.
Lacy began to walk down the boyfriend's outside stairs when either Lacy or his alleged accomplice began shooting, records state.
The wounded man told police he was approaching the door when the shooting started, so he shoved his 3-year-old daughter out of the line of fire.
He then realized he'd been shot in the thigh, records state.
Lacy was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf Monday. His bail was set at $50,000 cash or $5,000 surety.
Lacy also is accused of shooting a 20-year-old man in January 2019 in the 2300 block of Washington Street because the man argued with Lacy's girlfriend.
Lacy's next court appearance in both cases is scheduled for Jan. 7 before Judge Samuel Cappas.
Lacy was convicted of reckless homicide in 2010 and sentenced to four years in prison.