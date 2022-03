Man charged in triple homicide dies in Lake County Jail, police say

CROWN POINT — A man who was charged in a triple homicide was found dead in Lake County Jail early Sunday, police said.

At about 9 a.m., correctional officers found Huston Bond, 32, of Gary, unresponsive in his cell, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Bond's cause of death is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Detective Bureau and the Lake County Coroner's Office. Police said at this time there is no further information available.

Bond, 32, of Gary, and his co-defendant, Erik P. Long, 43, of Gary, each have pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; Darius' fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, the morning of July 15, 2018, in Gary.

Defense attorneys had said Bond was a heart transplant patient who took about 30 medications on a daily basis.

On March 3, a Lake Criminal Court judge denied a motion for the emergency release of Bond.

Before Bond's arrest in late January, he had been regularly going to a hospital for treatment to maintain his heart function, his defense attorney Patrick Young said at the March hearing.

Young had alleged the staff at the Lake County Jail had not been administering Bond's medications and that an outside doctor concluded he needed "a gold standard" of care that cannot be provided while incarcerated.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie objected to Bond's release from jail, in part because prosecutors have not had an opportunity to fully investigate the matter.

Judge Natalie Bokota asked Young if he had any evidence the jail cannot provide the necessary medical care.

"Why can't the sheriff transport him to treatment?" Bokota asked.

Young had said Bond is at great risk of death and alleged he had been exposed in jail to a person who had an amputation because of an infection caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

At the hearing, Bokota said she had to balance Bond's medical risks with the fact that he's charged with three counts of the murder, the most serious of crimes.

She denied Bond's motion for release, but said she would consider ordering the Sheriff's Department to transport him for medical care if Young submitted a detailed motion.

Times staff writer Sarah Reese contributed to this story.

