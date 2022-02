Man charged in triple homicide makes first appearance before judge

CROWN POINT — One of two men charged in a triple homicide in 2018 in Gary formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a formal appearance.

Huston J. Bond, 32, of Gary, received some help from a bailiff as he walked to the podium because he's legally blind.

Bond's attorney, Patrick Young, waived reading of the charges against Bond.

Young also represented a witness in the case against Bond when that man, who was facing federal firearms charges, gave a proffer statement in May to a federal prosecutor, a Lake County sheriff's detective and a federal task force officer, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Young spoke at the bench with Judge Natalie Bokota and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie, but none of the attorneys publicly addressed the possible conflict of interest.

Young did not return messages seeking comment.

Bond and co-defendant Erik P. Long, 43, of Gary, are accused of killing Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; Darius' fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary, in a shooting July 15, 2018, in Gary.

A magistrate last week entered not guilty pleas on Long's behalf to three counts of murder. His formal appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

More than a dozen family members of Ross and Talley were in the courthouse Tuesday for Bond's hearing.

After the hearing, they said they planned to stand together and see the cases against Long and Bond through to the end.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.