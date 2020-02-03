You are the owner of this article.
Man charged in Valpo KFC stabbing competent to stand trial, attorney says
Man charged in Valpo KFC stabbing competent to stand trial, attorney says

VALPARAISO — Two mental health professionals have determined that a 26-year-old Valparaiso man is competent to stand trial on an accusation of stabbing a co-worker in August after being fired from a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Joshua Moser, who is in custody, sat quietly in court Monday morning as his defense attorney, Clay Patton, reported the outcomes of the mental health evaluations.

Patton said the case can now move forward, but requested more time.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a status hearing in the case for April 6.

Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the KFC restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. on Aug. 21 after he was fired and was yelling obscenities. After being told to quiet down, he allegedly pulled a tactical knife from his belt.

A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempting to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.

Moser left the restaurant and used the knife to slash the tires on two vehicles, which belonged to the managers, before walking south along Calumet Avenue, according to court documents.

In seeking the mental health evaluations, Patton argued that Moser has been mentally ill since he was in elementary school and was being housed in a padded cell at the Porter County Jail.

Moser notified the court that he intends to enact the defense of mental illness and asked the court to appoint two or three mental health professionals to examine his condition.

Moser is charged with felony aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia, according to court records.

During his initial hearing in August, Moser appeared confused. The judge had to interrupt him from talking and repeatedly explained not guilty pleas were being entered on his behalf.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

