Man charged in Valpo KFC stabbing competent to stand trial, attorney says

VALPARAISO — Two mental health professionals have determined that a 26-year-old Valparaiso man is competent to stand trial on an accusation of stabbing a co-worker in August after being fired from a local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Joshua Moser, who is in custody, sat quietly in court Monday morning as his defense attorney, Clay Patton, reported the outcomes of the mental health evaluations.

Patton said the case can now move forward, but requested more time.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford scheduled a status hearing in the case for April 6.

Police said Moser exited a manager's office at the KFC restaurant at 2402 Calumet Ave. on Aug. 21 after he was fired and was yelling obscenities. After being told to quiet down, he allegedly pulled a tactical knife from his belt.

A fellow employee rushed him from behind, wrapping both arms around Moser and attempting to hold Moser's arms, according to charging information. When the employee realized Moser was trying to stab him, he pulled away as Moser drove the knife into his left hand.

