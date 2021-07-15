Man charged in Valpo killing sent downstate after tearing up local padded cells, authorities say

VALPARAISO — An initial murder hearing was held Thursday morning for a 43-year-old Valparaiso man, who had to be placed in a state mental facility after tearing up three of the four padded cells at the Porter County jail.

Michael Bachar rambled on incoherently at times about the Bible and his case during the short video conferencing hearing carried out between the Indiana Reception Diagnostic Center in Plainfield and the local courtroom of Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Bachar asked the judge to keep a witness in the case away from his family.

"I don't want to be around this person," he said.

As Bachar began speaking about the details of his case, DeBoer stopped him, pointing out the hearing was being recorded.

"I'm happy that it's being recorded," he said.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds later said that it was unusual to have to send a county inmate with mental health problems to the Indiana Department of Correction while his case proceeds.

Yet Porter County, like other counties, just does not have the proper resources at its jail to hold and treat someone with severe mental health issues, he said.