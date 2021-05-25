 Skip to main content
Man charged in woman's beating death won't face jury until this fall
Man charged in woman's beating death won't face jury until this fall

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a joint request Tuesday to reschedule a trial for a man accused of beating a woman to death and dumping her body in an Illinois forest preserve in 2019.

James E. McGhee, 40, of Hammond, had been scheduled to stand trial starting June 1.

Judge Diane Boswell reset McGhee's trial for the weeks of Oct. 18 and 25.

McGhee is charged with murder in the August 2019 homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, of Gary.

Defense attorney Michael Woods said Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg agreed to a joint request to continue the trial after they discovered the defense did not have a copy of an FBI report analyzing cellphone location data in the case. The situation was the result of an oversight, Woods said.

Woods said the report is more than 70 pages long and he would not have enough time to analyze or consult with his own expert about it before a June trial.

McGhee's cellphone location data also is the subject of a motion to suppress filed by the defense.

Woods said authorities obtained the data in a warrantless search.

Woods and Westberg agreed to talk with Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan about rescheduling a hearing currently set for 7 a.m. Tuesday on the motion to suppress.

