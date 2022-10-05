 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged with again burglarizing Valpo business where he once worked, police say

VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Valparaiso man is again charged with burglarizing a local business where he once worked, police said.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Uptown Car Wash, 1603 Lincolnway, where the owner reported a surveillance system catching former employee Shawn Conklin burglarizing the business at 5:15 a.m. that day.

Conklin is seen walking around inside the business and handling a lock box, which was later found to be missing about $140, police said.

The owner reportedly told police Conklin has been charged several times prior with burglarizing the business.

Conklin was booked Tuesday into the Porter County Jail and faces felony counts of burglary and theft, court records show.

Shawn Conklin

Shawn Conklin

