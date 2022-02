Man charged with assisting in slaying of bicycle rider posts bond

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man posted a $3,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges he was involved in the fatal shooting of a man riding a bicycle May 25 in North Hammond.

Javier Mendez, 41, was arrested last month in Chicago and extradited last week to Lake County, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Mendez has not yet entered a plea to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. If convicted, he could face a sentence of one to six years in jail or prison.

David C. Velazquez, 21, of Hammond, and Terrell Bradley, 23, of Calumet City, previously were arrested in Wilson's homicide, police said.

According to court records, Mendez owned the aqua-colored minivan used in the homicide of Asael Wilson, 26, of East Chicago, and was seen riding in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Wilson was riding his bicycle north on Indianapolis Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. May 25 when the minivan turned south from State Line Road and accelerated toward him. As the van rounded the corner, its passenger sliding door opened and a backseat passenger pointed a gun out and fired at Wilson at point-blank range, according to court records.

Police identified the backseat passenger as Velazquez using facial recognition technology and surveillance video, court records state.

A Chicago police officer identified Bradley as the van's driver after Hammond police circulated surveillance images of him, documents state.

All three co-defendants are alleged to be members of the Spanish Vice Lords street gang, court records state.

Wilson's family told police he had a mental disability, according to court records.

Velazquez has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. His attorney, John Cantrell, previously said, "Police have the wrong guy." The court recently denied Velazquez's petition to let bail.

Bradley remained in custody at the Cook County Jail awaiting extradition to Lake County. His attorney, Michael A. Campbell, has said his client is innocent of the charge.

