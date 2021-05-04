Man charged with attempted murder after alleged 36-minute beating caught on video

Okafor arrived home while police were at his apartment and was taken into custody, records state.

The video showed Okafor hit the woman in the face and head, used a technique to take her to the floor and applied pressure on her neck with his foot as she struggled and screamed, "I can't breathe," records state.

The woman was able to get up after Okafor walked away, but he returned and hit her head and threw her to the floor again, records state.

Okafor is accused of kicking the woman's body, hitting her, tying a towel around her mouth, binding her hands behind her back with some sort of rope, kicking her, slapping her buttocks with a knife as she lay on the floor, dragging her into another room, stomping on her abdomen, slapping her in the face and pouring hot water into her mouth while it was still covered with a towel.

He continued to hit her and stomp her, picked her up by the hair and again stood on her neck before walking to a kitchen area and eating a banana, records state.

The woman told police she knew the attack was over at that point, because Okafor told her to clean up glass from a figurine he broke over her, according to court documents.

