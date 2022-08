Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting at Region bar

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man posted bond Monday on charges he attempted to murder another man Friday by shooting him multiple times inside the El Sombrero bar in the city's Harbor section.

Justin A. Gomez, 24, was arrested Friday after he began causing a disturbance in the emergency room lobby at St. Catherine Hospital while police were gathering information about the shooting, Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Gomez had not yet entered pleas to felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He posted a bond of $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash Monday, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

East Chicago police were dispatched to the hospital about 2:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance, Rivera said.

Officers didn't see a disturbance when they arrived, but they learned a 43-year-old man had arrived with gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and right arm. The man was later transferred to a Chicago hospital in serious condition, police said.

While officers were in the emergency room, Gomez entered the lobby and started to cause a disturbance, Rivera said.

Officers were attempting to get Gomez to calm down when a witness came forward and identified him as the shooter, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they were inside the El Sombrero bar, 2001 Broadway, when Gomez pulled a gun and shot the 43-year-old several times, police said.

Gomez's initial hearing was set for Sept. 12.