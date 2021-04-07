Man charged with attempted murder in Merrillville shooting

The woman who police found at the scene told investigators that she and Williams have been in a relationship since 2020, in which during he had been physically abusing her, police said. The woman provided photos of bruises and injuries, as well as a video that showed Williams allegedly pushing a semi-automatic handgun to her leg and saying, “You know if I do this it can go off,” court records stated.

The woman said during their relationship Williams abused her on more than 20 occasions and threatened to kill her, at times pointing a firearm at her, court records alleged. The two lived at the Merrillville residence together.

On Sunday, the woman told police Williams became upset with her because she was not cleaning the house when Williams had invited company over.

An argument began and Williams became physical after she said she was going to leave, allegedly chasing her in the residence and pinning her down.

He then put his knee on her neck and applied pressure and at one point said, “(Expletive) I will kill you,” until she passed out, according to court documents. When she regained consciousness, the woman tried gathering her belongings to leave, but said Williams pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her