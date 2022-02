Man charged with attempted murder in officer's shooting requests public defender

CROWN POINT — A man charged with attempting to murder a Gary police officer earlier this week told a magistrate Friday he needed a public defender to represent him.

Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, of Gary's Aetna section, is accused of firing more than 45 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun altered to function as a fully automatic weapon, wounding Detective Sgt. William Fazekas about 1 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Johnson Street.

Cooks was bitten by a K-9 and taken into custody by other officers after police tracked him to an abandoned building near West Fifth Avenue and Buchanan Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Cooks told Magistrate Mark Watson on Friday he had not yet been allowed to make a phone call from the Lake County Jail and showered Thursday for the first time since his arrest Monday afternoon.

"I keep bleeding and throwing up," he said. "I just want to know if my people know I'm here. Does anybody know I'm here?"

Watson told Cooks the public defender's office was aware it had been appointed and that Cooks could call the office collect from the jail until noon Friday.

After requesting a public defender, Cooks said under oath he had received no income in the past 30 days, had no bank accounts, owned no property and received only Medicaid assistance from the government.

Cooks' bail previously was set at $140,000 surety or $14,000 cash.

Cooks was charged Wednesday with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement.

If convicted of the highest count, a Level 1 felony, he could face 20 to 40 years in prison.

Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, suffered two gunshot wounds to his shoulder and lost about half of the blood in his body before he was stabilized at a local hospital, officials said.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and Police Chief Brian Evans commended Officers Daniel Gutierrez and Donald Briggs, who immediately drove toward the barrage of gunfire, aided Fazekas and helped capture Cooks.

Gutierrez witnessed a gun battle between Cooks and Fazekas, who motioned for Gutierrez to keep chasing Cooks despite his wounds, according to court records.

Fazekas started to walk toward a nearby hospital when Briggs found him and used Fazekas' belt as a tourniquet to slow Fazekas' bleeding, according to the Gary Fraternal Order of Police and court documents.

After other officers arrived and took Fazekas to the hospital, Briggs and his K-9 Roki helped track Cooks from where Gutierrez last saw him to under a pile of rubble in an abandoned building, records state.

Fazekas was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center to repair his shoulder. If the surgery is unsuccessful, he might need a total shoulder replacement, documents say.

A GoFundMe account was started to raise money to help Fazekas and his family as he recovers. To find the fund, search GoFundMe for "Support Gary Sergeant Bill Fazekas."

Fazekas was planning to retire in about three years, the FOP said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.