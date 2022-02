Man charged with attempted murder in officer's shooting

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with shooting a Gary police officer in the shoulder earlier this week after the officer stopped to investigate alleged reckless driving.

Kameron T. Cooks, of Gary's Aetna section, was taken into custody Monday after Gary police K-9 Rocki tracked him from where he was last seen in the 400 block of Lincoln Street to an abandoned building near West Fourth Avenue and Buchanan Street, police said.

Cooks was charged with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and resisting law enforcement, Lake Criminal Court records show.

He has not yet made an initial appearance in court.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department handled the investigation into the shooting at the request of Gary police.

Detective Sgt. William Fazekas was shot and wounded about 1 p.m. Monday after he noticed a vehicle drive recklessly toward an unknown person on West Fourth Avenue and followed the vehicle to the 400 block of Johnson Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Fazekas was ambushed after he activated his police vehicle's lights and began to get out, police said.

Fazekas took cover in his police car, but he was shot. The driver of the vehicle Fazekas was following continued shooting and ran away, Hamady said.

Police initially thought a second suspect might have been involved, but detectives talked to witnesses and reviewed video from the area and determined Cooks was the only suspect in the shooting, Hamady said.

Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the Gary police force, was in stable condition Tuesday and was expected to undergo surgery to repair his shoulder, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said the city's police and firefighters put their lives on the line everyday and he was grateful to Fazekas for his commitment to the city's safety.

Cooks previously was arrested in April 2018 on misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, court records show.

He entered into a pretrial diversion agreement in that case in July 2018, and the Lake County prosecutor's office dismissed the charges in July 2019 after he complied with the terms of the agreement.

Cooks also is currently facing misdemeanor traffic charges in Gary City Court, records show.

He was charged in May 2020 with knowingly operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver's license and other counts. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.