Man charged with attempted murder in relative's shooting

CROWN POINT — A man shot his relative's husband in the stomach April 3 after the two crossed paths in different vehicles in Gary, court records allege.
James L. Person III, 29, of Gary, made an initial appearance Friday in Lake Criminal Court on one count of attempted murder and three counts of battery.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Person's behalf and granted his request to appoint a public defender. Person may post a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash on or after April 23.
According to court records, a man was driving north on Broadway when he noticed Person driving a black Chevrolet Suburban behind him.
When the man turned west on 16th Avenue, Person rolled down his window and fired three shots at the man, court documents state.
The man was shot but managed to call 911 and drive himself to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
He told police Person shot at him once in the past, but he was not wounded. He alleged Person has been trying to kill him, but he did not know why.
