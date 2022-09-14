Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Region restaurant

MICHIGAN CITY — A 28-year-old Michigan City man, who is listed as being homeless, has been charged with attempted murder in the wake of a stabbing over the weekend in the city's downtown business area, according to police and court records.
Tylor Snyder also faces charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, court records show.
Records say Snyder stabbed a 51-year-old man shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Royale With Cheese restaurant at 827 Franklin St.
He allegedly stabbed the man in the stomach and back, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and Snyder is being held at LaPorte County Jail.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Paul Wheatcraft
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Martinsville, IN
Marcus Butler
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Arthur Baldwin
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Moore
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Wainman
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danny Merriweather
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 55
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tylor Snyder
Arrest Date: Sept. 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Aggravated Battery; Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: N/A
Jacky Evans
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: U.S. Marshal Service, South Bend Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Misdemeanor Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Terry Wiltfong
Arrest Date: Sept. 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: South Bend, IN
Charles Mercado
Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kaitlynde Turner
Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Dana King
Arrest Date: Sept. 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Gary, IN
Abel Zavalza
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Turner
Arrest Date: Sept. 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Possession of a Controlled Substance Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Valerie Taylor
Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Osceola, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.