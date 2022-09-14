Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Region restaurant

MICHIGAN CITY — A 28-year-old Michigan City man, who is listed as being homeless, has been charged with attempted murder in the wake of a stabbing over the weekend in the city's downtown business area, according to police and court records.

Tylor Snyder also faces charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, court records show.

Records say Snyder stabbed a 51-year-old man shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Royale With Cheese restaurant at 827 Franklin St.

He allegedly stabbed the man in the stomach and back, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and Snyder is being held at LaPorte County Jail.