Man charged with attempted murder of cop in Calumet City police standoff

CALUMET CITY — A man was charged with several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, stemming from a standoff that began after he allegedly shot another man and barricaded himself inside a mobile home, officials now say.

Both the suspected assailant and victim suffered gunshot wounds in an isolated confrontation which prompted the standoff, according to a Friday new release from the city.

The two men knew each other, officials said.

The standoff began Sunday and came to an end early the following day when the suspect surrendered himself to police, officials previously said. It lasted for over 16 hours.

Police and medics first responded about 1:45 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 100 block of State Street for a report of a gunshot victim, authorities said. When officers arrived, they discovered a 62-year-old man had been shot several times.

Officers learned the situation began as confrontation between the victim and suspect, who had retreated into his home in the 100 block of Maple Court after the shooting, officials said.

The 52-year-old fired shots at responding officers, who retreated to positions of cover and did not return fire, police said.