Man charged with attempting to kill woman answered door with blood on hands, police say

CROWN POINT — A 74-year-old Griffith man was charged Saturday with attempted murder after police found a woman naked and bloodied Saturday inside his residence.

Donald J. Frey met police at his door in his underwear Friday, when officers were dispatched to his residence for a welfare check on the woman, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Frey smelled of alcohol, had dried blood on his hands but no apparent injuries, used vulgar language toward officers and attempted to shut the door on them after they asked about the woman.

During an exchange at his door, Frey told police the woman was in a bedroom; he was restrained by officers after moving at them aggressively, according to court filings.

Officers entered the home and found the woman on a bedroom floor, police said. Her head was swollen, her face was "unrecognizable," and her eyes were swollen shut with blood coming from them.

The woman was drifting in and out of consciousness and was unable to speak, so officers attempted to comfort her until medics arrived, records state.

Frey was charged with felony attempted murder, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two misdemeanor counts of intimidation. He had not yet made an initial appearance.

A witness told police he was at Frey's home earlier in the day and Frey kicked him off the property.

Later in the day, the witness received a call from Frey, who admitted that he "just beat the (expletive)" out of the woman, records say. The witness told police Frey threatened to kill him, so he called 911.

Police were able to speak with the woman while she was being treated at a hospital. She said "she had been in an abusive relationship for 55 years" and Frey "beat her," according to documents.

On Saturday, a detective received a phone call from the woman, who said she didn't want to pursue charges against Frey, records state.