Man charged with attempting to murder state trooper before leaping over interstate wall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — New charges were filed this week against an Arizona man already facing several felony counts alleging he ran over and critically injured the owner of a Hammond car sales lot July 25.

Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, is again being held without bail at the Lake County Jail on new charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, battery on a public safety official and three counts of resisting law enforcement.

The new charges allege Miles attempted to carjack a man and his daughter as the man drove a Chevrolet Corvette east on Interstate 80 in Hammond and nearly hitting an Indiana State Police trooper two times with a vehicle.

The confrontations on I-80 occurred about a half-hour after Miles allegedly stole a blue Ford Focus from Djorovic Auto Sales and intentionally ran over owner Svetislav Djorovic in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.

The Corvette driver told police he was moving slowly in traffic when a man in a blue Ford Focus pulled up beside him, got out of the Focus and said, "Get out of the (expletive) car," court records state.

The man drove off, and Miles got back in and pulled in front of the Corvette, so the driver began backing up to get away, according to documents.