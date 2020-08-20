Man charged with attempting to murder state trooper before leaping over interstate wall

CROWN POINT — New charges were filed this week against an Arizona man already facing several felony counts alleging he ran over and critically injured the owner of a Hammond car sales lot July 25.
Javonte J. Miles, 21, of Maricopa, Arizona, is again being held without bail at the Lake County Jail on new charges of attempted murder, attempted robbery, battery on a public safety official and three counts of resisting law enforcement.
The new charges allege Miles attempted to carjack a man and his daughter as the man drove a Chevrolet Corvette east on Interstate 80 in Hammond and nearly hitting an Indiana State Police trooper two times with a vehicle.
The confrontations on I-80 occurred about a half-hour after Miles allegedly stole a blue Ford Focus from Djorovic Auto Sales and intentionally ran over owner Svetislav Djorovic in the 7300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond.
The Corvette driver told police he was moving slowly in traffic when a man in a blue Ford Focus pulled up beside him, got out of the Focus and said, "Get out of the (expletive) car," court records state.
The man drove off, and Miles got back in and pulled in front of the Corvette, so the driver began backing up to get away, according to documents.
State trooper Connor Davidson responded to a report of an attempted carjacking and saw the Corvette driver, who pointed out Miles, records state.
Davidson gave chase, and pulled in front of the Focus to stop it.
Miles allegedly rammed the police car after the trooper got out, causing the trooper to quickly move out of the way to avoid becoming pinned between the vehicles.
Miles sped in reverse, striking a car, then sped forward again at the trooper, who was ordering Miles to stop, records allege. The trooper jumped over a concrete median to avoid being hit.
Miles took off and crashed into a barrier wall separating I-80 from the ramp at Indianapolis Boulevard, records say. He then began running and leaped off an interstate wall, falling 20 to 25 feet.
Miles, who suffered a leg or ankle injury in the fall, was taken into custody by Davidson an off-duty Hammond officer who was in the area, records state.
During the arrest, Miles kicked officers and threw them off, and had to be carried to a squad car as he continued to fight, documents allege.
Miles was later identified using facial recognition technology from the Indiana State Police Fusion Center, records say.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Miles' behalf in the Djorovic case. His initial appearance Thursday on the new charges was canceled, online court records show. No new date appeared yet on the online docket.
