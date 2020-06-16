Man charged with blasting neighbor's cat with shotgun, court records state

VALPARAISO — A 67-year-old Westville man has been charged with a felony count of killing a domestic animal after telling police he twice shot a neighbor's cat that had been on his property killing birds, court documents state.
Court records in the case indicate the cat was not feral, not damaging property and posed no threat to the accused or his wife.
Porter County police said Dane Potrzebowski first injured the cat with a shotgun blast on the evening of June 4 and then tracked it down and shot it dead. The shooting occurred near the 800 North area of County Line Road, a police report states.
When confronted by the cat owner, the gunman said that after shooting the animal the first time, "He put it out of its misery," police said.
The animal was described as a Calico cat.
The gunman said he used a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot and thought it was a feral cat, police said.
But the owner of the cat told police his neighbor of more than 40 years knew he owned the cat and had seen it numerous times prior to the shooting.
"He said that he had no idea it was his neighbor's cat prior to shooting it," according to police.
Potrzebowski had not yet been booked into the county jail on the charge as of Tuesday afternoon and thus no booking photo was available, according to the sheriff's department.
The charge comes on the heels of an unrelated case in which a 62-year-old Portage woman charged with a felony count of animal cruelty after attempting to neuter her dog by wrapping material around the animal's testicles, police allege.
Kimberly Oldham reportedly told Portage police a neighbor had informed her an elastic band would cause the dog's testicles to just fall off without causing the animal any pain.
Aaron Lee Asher
Alexis Madeline Elkins
Amber Beth Fleming
Brandon David Irwin
Cody Robert Mathas
Damon Jerry Hackett
Deshawn Lamar Wilson
Donald Franklin Rector
Dustin Dorsey Fouts
Heidi Nicole Warona
Jill Courtney Sheppard
John Paul Marshall Jr.
Kenneth James Coleman
Larry Thomas Carlile
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Rene Diaz
Rhianna Rea Koepp
Robert Edward Carbone
Terry Alan Thompson
Trevor Thomas Schultz
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.