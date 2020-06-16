Man charged with blasting neighbor's cat with shotgun, court records state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 67-year-old Westville man has been charged with a felony count of killing a domestic animal after telling police he twice shot a neighbor's cat that had been on his property killing birds, court documents state.

Court records in the case indicate the cat was not feral, not damaging property and posed no threat to the accused or his wife.

Porter County police said Dane Potrzebowski first injured the cat with a shotgun blast on the evening of June 4 and then tracked it down and shot it dead. The shooting occurred near the 800 North area of County Line Road, a police report states.

When confronted by the cat owner, the gunman said that after shooting the animal the first time, "He put it out of its misery," police said.

The animal was described as a Calico cat.

The gunman said he used a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with birdshot and thought it was a feral cat, police said.

But the owner of the cat told police his neighbor of more than 40 years knew he owned the cat and had seen it numerous times prior to the shooting.

"He said that he had no idea it was his neighbor's cat prior to shooting it," according to police.