Man charged with breaking into gun shop, leading police on chase

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was charged Tuesday with breaking into a Griffith gun shop early Monday and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in downtown Highland.

Julian R. Durden, 28, was caught after attempting to run from officers in the 2800 block of Condit Street, Lake Criminal Court records state.

He had not yet made an initial appearance on felony counts of burglary and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Griffith police were dispatched about 3 a.m. Monday to Blythe's Sport Shop, 138 N. Broad St., for an alarm, records state.

Police were investigating the break-in when they heard a vehicle with a loud exhaust start up and saw a silver Dodge Charger with no license plate begin to travel through a nearby alley.

Officers chased the Charger, which turned north on Kennedy Avenue from Main Street. At one point, an officer pointed a handgun at the driver and ordered him to stop, but the driver sped north and entered eastbound Interstate 80/94.

During the chase, the Charger's transmission began squealing and Hammond police successfully deployed tire-deflation devices, which slowed the Charger down, records state.

The Charger exited the interstate at Cline Avenue and returned to Kennedy Avenue, where Lake County sheriff's police attempted a PIT maneuver and caused the Charger's tires to come off, according to court documents.

The Charger's driver, later identified as Durden, hit a parked car on Condit Street and ran a short distance before police took him into custody.

Durden was carrying a black fanny pack, which contained about $2,000 in cash and also had several rolls of quarters, records state.

Police also found about 6 grams of marijuana, which appeared to be in dispensary packaging, in the front passenger seat of the Charger, documents say.