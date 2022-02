Man charged with carjacking ride-share driver on I-80, police say

CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged in a carjacking where a ride-share driver's vehicle was commandeered under the threat of a firearm, police said.

Lamar D. Allen, 21, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to Illinois State Police.

“The message from the Illinois State Police is simple: If you engage in violence on the expressways, you will be identified, you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be charged with the most serious offenses under the law,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

Police said the charge stems from an incident at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, when Chicago troopers responded to an aggravated vehicular hijacking reported on eastbound Interstate 80 at Torrence Avenue in Chicago.

A 39-year-old Chicago man told officers he was working as a ride-share driver when a passenger used a firearm to commandeer his vehicle, police said.

When the suspect gained control of the vehicle, he subsequently crashed the car on the ramp to Torrence Avenue and then ran away from the wreck on foot, ISP said.

An investigation was launched and police obtained an arrest warrant for Allen. On Monday, Allen turned himself in to the Chicago Police Department.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Allen and a bond of $50,000.00 was set for him on Tuesday.

