Man charged with causing fatal crash, police say

LAPORTE — A 61-year-old man has been charged with causing a fatal crash late last year on U.S. 20 in the area of County Road 200 East.

Arthur McNeeley, of Mishawaka, faces felony counts of reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving, according to LaPorte County police.

McNeeley caused the Nov. 20 crash by rear-ending an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 20 and then driving into the oncoming westbound lanes and colliding with the front of a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Brian Klingerman, of Bremen, who later died, police said.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash and several injuries were reported.

McNeeley has been released from the LaPorte County jail after a cash bond was posted on his behalf, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.