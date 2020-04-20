You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with child porn, exploitation following home welfare check
Danial Andrews

LAPORTE — A home welfare check by child advocates resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old rural Kankakee Township man on felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Danial Andrews was arrested at his home, police said.

Police were called out April 1 to assist officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services with the welfare check, which resulted in a wider investigation, according to police.

Andrews was taken into custody Friday.

He was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and remains in custody on a $20,005 cash-only bond, police said.

