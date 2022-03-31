Man charged with dealing in cocaine

LAPORTE — A Chicago man was arrested on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.
At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a LaPorte County deputy was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program near the 54 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen said.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop at the 55 mile marker after observing a vehicle traveling over the speed limit, Allen said. During the stop, a vehicle search commenced, and in the presence of a second deputy, a large quantity of cocaine was discovered, Allen said.
The driver, Quentin A. Cooper, 45, of Chicago, was taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Cooper faces a charge of dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony. He is being held on a $50,005 cash-only bond, Allen said.
DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically. DHE is federally funded and allows additional deputies to work in criminal interdiction enforcement.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Juwan Carwell
Arrest Date: March 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Destiny Clanton
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Luis Velasco-Moreno
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Catrina Roland
Arrest Date: March 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: Milwaukee, WI
Jared Bealor
Arrest Date: March 28, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Hamlet, IN
Clifford Wesley
Arrest Date: March 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony Age: 61
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Master Porter
Arrest Date: March 27, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Invasion of Privacy; Escape; Failure to Comply Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kinzie Nicholas
Arrest Date: March 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffrey Utpatel
Arrest Date: March 26, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Wylie Pearce
Arrest Date: March 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: March 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Chessidy Walker
Arrest Date: March 25, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Wilton Coleman
Arrest Date: March 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Rape; Criminal Confinement; Domestic Battery; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Pope
Arrest Date: March 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kensly Hewlett
Arrest Date: March 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Randall Cheffer
Arrest Date: March 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kacey Cooper
Arrest Date: March 24, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jesse Young
Arrest Date: March 23, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ian Wurster
Arrest Date: March 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: North Judson, IN
Tracie Lord
Arrest Date: March 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brittany Lindsey
Arrest Date: March 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brandon Dadlow
Arrest Date: March 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Wade Stacy
Arrest Date: March 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: North Judson, IN
Kyle Russell
Arrest Date: March 22, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Charles Turner
Arrest Date: March 21, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Aggravated Battery; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Obstruction of Justice; Intimidation; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
