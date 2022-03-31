Man charged with dealing in cocaine

LAPORTE — A Chicago man was arrested on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road, police said.

At about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, a LaPorte County deputy was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program near the 54 mile marker of the Indiana Toll Road, LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen said.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop at the 55 mile marker after observing a vehicle traveling over the speed limit, Allen said. During the stop, a vehicle search commenced, and in the presence of a second deputy, a large quantity of cocaine was discovered, Allen said.

The driver, Quentin A. Cooper, 45, of Chicago, was taken into custody and transported to the LaPorte County Jail. Cooper faces a charge of dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony. He is being held on a $50,005 cash-only bond, Allen said.

DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically. DHE is federally funded and allows additional deputies to work in criminal interdiction enforcement.

