Echo, a 1-year-old beagle/dachshund mix, was beaten in the head with a log, shattering his right eye socket, his owner said. Echo's eye had to be removed. 

VALPARAISO — Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered Monday on behalf of a 55-year-old South Haven man charged with beating his neighbor's 9-pound beagle/dachshund mix with a log, shattering the dog's right eye socket and causing it to undergo emergency surgery.

Ronald Johnson faces a felony count of torturing or mutilating an animal and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to an animal stemming from the Aug. 28 incident.

Courtney Gutowski, who owns Echo, said the dog's right eye had to be examined by a specialist in West Lafayette, and then surgically removed at Coyne Veterinary Center in Portage because of the damage, which almost caused the 1-year-old dog to go blind.

She said despite Echo's physical improvements, the psychological effects of the attack still linger.

"He is still very afraid when we take him out anywhere," Gutowski said. "But he is finally running around in our backyard again under close supervision."

Gutowski has said this isn't the first time Johnson has attacked Echo. In March, she found the 55-year-old throwing "softball-size ice chucks" at Echo's head because the dog had been barking in the yard. 

These incidents prompted Gutowski to file for a protective order against Johnson, which she said a judge denied.

"I don't understand why," she said.

A trial is scheduled in the case for March 16, with preliminary hearings Jan. 6 and Feb. 10 before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

