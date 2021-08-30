Man charged with incest after relative alleges sexual abuse

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was in custody Monday on a felony charge alleging he had sex with a 17-year-old relative, police said.

Olalekan McNeary, 48, was charged with one count of incest, a level 5 felony.

He was expected to appear before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday for an initial hearing, court records showed.

McNeary is accused of having sex with his relative in March at a Gary home.

A family member told police in June that the 17-year-old first disclosed alleged sexual abuse by McNeary while she was high on marijuana, according to court records.

The girl alleged McNeary had been molesting her since she was 4 years old, records show.

