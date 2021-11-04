Man charged with killing trick-or-treater on probation for previous shooting

CROWN POINT — A man charged in a Halloween shooting in Hammond that left a 13-year-old trick-or-treater dead and another teenager wounded is on probation for shooting into an apartment building occupied by four people in 2019, court records show.
Desmond L. Crews, 23, of Gary, was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting Sunday that killed 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. and wounded another 13-year-old in Hammond's Hessville section.
Court records showed Crews was among several men accused of shooting into a group of trick-or-treaters. Police were still seeking any other suspects.
Crews was sentenced in April 2020 to 18 months in prison and 18 months on probation for a shooting Sept. 28, 2019, in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records show. He was released from prison in November 2020, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.
According to charging documents in his 2019 case, Crews fired 13 to 14 rounds from an AK-style pistol into two apartments, one of which was occupied by his ex-girlfriend and two of her family members and another occupied by a neighbor.
Crews pleaded guilty in the case in March 2020 to criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.
He admitted in a plea agreement he went to the residence to speak to his ex-girlfriend, excessively knocked on the door and fired multiple shots into two occupied apartments.
A Gary police officer encountered Crews while investigating the sound of gunfire in the area, charging documents state.
Crews, who was sweating and out of breath, claimed he was knocking at his ex-girlfriend's door when another man traveled across two parking lots and started shooting at him, court records say.
Crews' ex-girlfriend told police he was the shooter, not the victim, and police stopped Crews as he left the scene carrying a backpack. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and magazine from inside the backpack, records state.
Following Sunday's shooting in Hammond, Crews was captured by an officer after a parent began following him as he fled the scene, court records state.
Crews told detectives he was riding in a car with several other men, one of whom "exchanged words" with a trick-or-treater in a clown mask and become angry.
Crews said the man pointed out the child in the mask, others in the car handed him a gun, and he and others got out and began shooting, court records state.
Crews claimed he "felt like he had to shoot" when others in his group started firing shots, but that he aimed over the children's heads.
Anyone with information about other possible suspects is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee at 219-942-4900 or Detective Sgt. Shawn Ford at 219-852-2998.