Man charged with killing trick-or-treater on probation for previous shooting

A Gary police officer encountered Crews while investigating the sound of gunfire in the area, charging documents state.

Crews, who was sweating and out of breath, claimed he was knocking at his ex-girlfriend's door when another man traveled across two parking lots and started shooting at him, court records say.

Crews' ex-girlfriend told police he was the shooter, not the victim, and police stopped Crews as he left the scene carrying a backpack. Officers recovered an AK-style pistol and magazine from inside the backpack, records state.

Following Sunday's shooting in Hammond, Crews was captured by an officer after a parent began following him as he fled the scene, court records state.

Crews told detectives he was riding in a car with several other men, one of whom "exchanged words" with a trick-or-treater in a clown mask and become angry.

Crews said the man pointed out the child in the mask, others in the car handed him a gun, and he and others got out and began shooting, court records state.

Crews claimed he "felt like he had to shoot" when others in his group started firing shots, but that he aimed over the children's heads.