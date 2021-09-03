Man charged with molesting 2 girls back in jail after alleged monitoring violation

CROWN POINT — A 76-year-old man accused of molesting two children was expected Friday to remain in jail at least another week after his attorney moved to continue a hearing on an alleged electronic monitoring violation.

William B. Barclay, of New Chicago, was placed on house arrest July 16 and ordered to report to ICU Monitoring to be fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet after Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez found he violated a no-contact order.

A relative of one of the girls Barclay is accused of molesting testified in July that Barclay attempted to call him, sent letters to him and visited his family's home in June.

In the letters, Barclay wrote he wanted property returned to him, including firearms. Barclay is not permitted to have firearms under the no-contact order he voluntary signed after his charges were filed.

ICU Monitoring filed a notice of violation July 27, and a warrant for Barclay's arrest was issued the same day, records show.

That warrant was served Aug. 4, and Barclay has been held without bail at the Lake County Jail since that time.

A hearing was scheduled for Friday, but defense attorney Timothy Bianco requested a continuance until Sept. 10.