Man charged with molesting 2 girls, police say
Man charged with molesting 2 girls, police say

Richard Piechocki

Richard Piechocki, 46, of Hudson Township, faces several felony counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

HUDSON TWP. — A 46-year-old man from Hudson Lake faces several felony counts of child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Richard N. Piechocki was charged Friday with two counts of child molesting, both Level 1 felonies, and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, all Level 4 felonies, police said.

Deputy David Wallace first investigated reports on Aug. 24 from two families with one alleged female sex abuse victim each in Hudson Lake.

In the following days detectives further investigated and eventually obtained a search warrant, police said.

Piechocki was invited for questioning with Detectives Kristina Hynek and Gabe Struss on Thursday at the sheriff's office in LaPorte. Piechocki was then escorted to and housed in the LaPorte County Jail.

Charges were formally secured Friday by Detective Hynek and LaPorte County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Boehm.

Piechocki is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, police said.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court.

