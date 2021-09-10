Man charged with molesting 2 girls seeks release from jail after alleged monitoring violation

CROWN POINT — A 76-year-old man must wait at least another week to learn if a judge will grant his request to be released from jail while he awaits trial on child molesting charges.

William B. Barclay, of New Chicago, was arrested Aug. 4 and is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail.

He's accused of violating conditions associated with a GPS-equipped monitor he was ordered to wear July 16, when Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez placed him on house arrest.

Barclay initially posted an $8,000 cash bond, but Vasquez put him on house arrest and ordered him to report to ICU Monitoring after finding he violated a no-contact order.

A relative of one of the girls Barclay is accused of molesting testified in July that Barclay attempted to call him, sent letters to him and visited his family's home in June.

In the letters, Barclay wrote he wanted property returned to him, including firearms. Barclay is not permitted to have firearms under the no-contact order he voluntary signed after his charges were filed.

Barclay's attorney, Timothy Bianco, asked Vasquez to place Barclay back on the monitor.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal objected to the request.