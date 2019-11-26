{{featured_button_text}}
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was wanted Tuesday on charges alleging he molested a friend's 12-year-old daughter at her Gary home.

Sigifredo B. Jimenez, 49, also is accused of showing the girl photos of nude men and women during a visit to her home while her father was at work.

The family told police Jimenez arrived at the home uninvited and asked for the girl's father. After learning he wasn't home, Jimenez sat on the couch talking to the children, records state.

When the girl's step-mother went to take a shower, Jimenez went into the girl's room, records allege.

The girl told her father Jimenez showed her X-rated photos, began fondling himself and touched her in her private areas, records state.

Jimenez allegedly offered to give the girl money if she touched him, records allege.

