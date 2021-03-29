 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with molesting girl during overnight stay at his home
urgent

Man charged with molesting girl during overnight stay at his home

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Lowell man charged with molesting a 7-year-old girl.

Wesley B. Kern, 28, is accused of molesting the girl earlier this month while she spent the night at his Lowell residence.

When the girl's relative arrived to pick up the child, Kern allegedly told the relative he had "a dream" and mistakenly sexually abused the girl, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police she awoke to the alleged abuse and began trying to kick Kern and push him away, court documents state.

Kern is next scheduled to appear before Judge Diane Boswell on Tuesday for a formal appearance and bail hearing. 

GALLERY: Registered sex offenders in Crown Point

Wesley Kern

Wesley Kern

 Provided
0
0
0
1
4

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts