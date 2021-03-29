Man charged with molesting girl during overnight stay at his home

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas Monday on behalf of a Lowell man charged with molesting a 7-year-old girl.

Wesley B. Kern, 28, is accused of molesting the girl earlier this month while she spent the night at his Lowell residence.

When the girl's relative arrived to pick up the child, Kern allegedly told the relative he had "a dream" and mistakenly sexually abused the girl, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl told police she awoke to the alleged abuse and began trying to kick Kern and push him away, court documents state.

Kern is next scheduled to appear before Judge Diane Boswell on Tuesday for a formal appearance and bail hearing.

