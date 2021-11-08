Man charged with molesting girl in Cedar Lake

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was in custody Monday on charges he molested a girl when she was left in his care at a Cedar Lake residence in 2016 and 2017.
Colton E. Koszczymski, 30, was facing two felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A senior judge affirmed Koszczymski's not guilty pleas during a hearing Thursday and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Cedar Lake police began investigating Koszczymski after they were notified by the Indiana Department of Child Services, which had learned the girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse during a body safety class at school.
The girl told police Koszczymski regularly touched her private areas when she was between the ages of 5 and 6, court records state.