 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with molesting girl in Cedar Lake
urgent

Man charged with molesting girl in Cedar Lake

Colton Koszczymski

Colton Koszczymski 

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man was in custody Monday on charges he molested a girl when she was left in his care at a Cedar Lake residence in 2016 and 2017.

Colton E. Koszczymski, 30, was facing two felony counts of child molesting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A senior judge affirmed Koszczymski's not guilty pleas during a hearing Thursday and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Cedar Lake police began investigating Koszczymski after they were notified by the Indiana Department of Child Services, which had learned the girl disclosed the alleged sexual abuse during a body safety class at school.

The girl told police Koszczymski regularly touched her private areas when she was between the ages of 5 and 6, court records state. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts