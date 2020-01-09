{{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A Westville man is accused of having years of sexual contact with girls during sleepovers.

Mario Sanchez, 51, is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with five counts of level 1 felony child molesting and seven counts of level 4 felony child molesting.

The charges filed Tuesday specify his alleged behavior happened from January of 2016 to December of 2019.

According to court documents, the girls, ages 8, 9, 10 and 11, reported waking up sometimes to being touched inappropriately by Sanchez.

Some of the acts occurred after he carried them in their sleep to his bedroom, according to court documents.

Two of the girls also reported being forced to touch Sanchez, who explained the happenings as “their secret.”

The investigation shows he used threats and other forms of manipulation to keep the girls quiet, police said.

According to court documents, physical signs of sexual assault were also collected from one of the victims.

Sanchez could face anywhere from 20 to 40 years on each of the five most serious counts and 2 to 12 years on each of the remaining counts.

