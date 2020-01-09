LAPORTE — A Westville man is accused of having years of sexual contact with girls during sleepovers.
Mario Sanchez, 51, is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with five counts of level 1 felony child molesting and seven counts of level 4 felony child molesting.
The charges filed Tuesday specify his alleged behavior happened from January of 2016 to December of 2019.
According to court documents, the girls, ages 8, 9, 10 and 11, reported waking up sometimes to being touched inappropriately by Sanchez.
Some of the acts occurred after he carried them in their sleep to his bedroom, according to court documents.
Two of the girls also reported being forced to touch Sanchez, who explained the happenings as “their secret.”
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The investigation shows he used threats and other forms of manipulation to keep the girls quiet, police said.
According to court documents, physical signs of sexual assault were also collected from one of the victims.
Sanchez could face anywhere from 20 to 40 years on each of the five most serious counts and 2 to 12 years on each of the remaining counts.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Edward Sanders
Sonia Carrillo
Leo Edwards
Ellis Thomas
Christopher Everly
Master Porter
Thomas Skomac
Carter Morse
Travis Dane
Joseph Peterson
Kyle Moore
Melvin Dowdell
Larry Conn
Justin Wingard
Geoffery Plunk
Daniel Sherrod
Douglas Johnson
Ignacio Diaz
Richard Bennett
Franklyn Schroeder
Michael Buckmaster
Ivick Nuttal
Tena Province
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email