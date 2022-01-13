Man charged with murder by poisoning roommate with windshield washer fluid, police say

"He began by putting eye drops into her cup of pop," court records state. "Thomas noted that the eye drops were not causing severe enough illness. Pamela would have hallucinations and diarrhea but then recover."

In May, Holifield noticed a bottle of windshield washer fluid in Keltz's room and saw it contained methanol, which he learned was poisonous, documents state.

Holifield told police he put some of the windshield washer fluid in Keltz's 2-liter bottles of pop and she became sick and went to a hospital.

After she returned home, he began putting larger quantities of windshield washer fluid in her pop bottles, records state. He allegedly admitted his goal was to kill her.

Michigan City police executed a search warrant at Keltz's home and found a nearly empty gallon-size bottle of Champion windshield washer fluid, which Holifield had said was nearly full when he began poisoning Keltz, records state.

Police also found a funnel on top of the bottle and several empty pop bottles in a recycling bin outside the home, records state.

Holifield told police Keltz drank her pop out of a Taco Bell cup, which officers found in her bedroom, records state.