Man charged with murder in 1992 shooting of Region woman, her 4-year-old daughter

DNA evidence helped investigators secure charges Monday against a Tennessee man in the 1992 shooting deaths of a 21-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter inside their Gary apartment, the FBI said.

Victor Lofton, 57, of Humboldt, Tennessee, spoke with investigators in September 2020, but he denied knowing the victims or even being in Indiana at the time, according to an FBI news release.

Felicia Howard and her 4-year-old daughter, DenNisha Howard, were found shot to death July 15, 1992, inside their second-floor apartment in the 3800 block of Washington Street.

Felicia Howard was shot in the chest, and DenNisha was shot in the head, according to Times archives.

Their homicides shocked the community, said Hobart police Detective Lt. Nicholas Wardrip, who investigated the case with Gary police Detective Cpl. Justin Clark.

Community members raised money in 1992 for a reward for information in the case, according to Times archives. A local pastor told The Times he couldn't understand why someone would shoot a child.

Wardrip and Clark are assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team task force, which began investigating the case again in early 2019.