Man charged with murder in MLK Park shooting

CROWN POINT — A father gunned down a man at a park Saturday because he suspected the man pulled his 10-year-old son’s hair and threw basketballs at him during the child’s earlier visit to a Hammond park.

Darren A. Ferguson, 40, of Hammond, was charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Jullius J. Brooks at Doctor Martin Luther King Park in the 1200 block of Highland Street.

Ferguson had not yet entered a plea.

Hammond police responded to the park and found Brooks face down on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to his back and right arm, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A witness described seeing a man with a silver object in his hand get into a white SUV and leave the area after the shooting, records state. The witness also described several women leaving the area in a blue van.

Police located a white Mercedes SUV and a blue Dodge Caravan parked several blocks away and detained Ferguson when he exited a residence.

Ferguson admitted to shooting Brooks and said a .40-caliber was the gun used in the homicide, court records state.