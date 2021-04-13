Man charged with murder in woman's shooting death outside Bishop Noll Institute

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of an East Chicago woman late Sunday in a parking lot at Bishop Noll Institute, police said.

Mark J. Halliburton, 38, is facing charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Hammond police responded to the private school, 1519 Hoffman St., about 10:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Monica J. Mills, 43, of East Chicago, was found sitting inside a car in the parking lot and taken to St. Catherine Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police took a person of interest into custody, Kellogg said.

Bishop Noll Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick said Monday the shooting was not connected to the school in any way and offered condolences to Mills' family.