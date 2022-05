Man charged with murdering father in front of kids awaiting sentencing in 2020 slaying, records show

CROWN POINT — A Gary man awaiting sentencing on a charge linked to a fatal shooting in 2020 was arrested Thursday on charges he shot a father to death and wounded the man's 1-year-old son earlier this month in Gary.

Terry L. Horton, 24, has not yet entered a plea to one count of murder in the May 7 homicide of 25-year-old Nehemiah L. Martin, of Gary.

Horton was taken into custody Thursday after appearing in Lake Criminal Court for his 2020 case, police said.

He had been free since December 2020, when he posted a $2,000 cash bond after pleading guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony, in connection with the shooting death of Dorell Townsend, 22, of Gary, on May 31, 2020, inside a gas station in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Horton is now being held without bond on the new murder charge.

Horton agreed to cooperate in his 2020 case against a co-defendant, whose case remains sealed because he's not in custody.

In the new case, Horton is accused of pulling up alongside a Dodge minivan Martin was riding in with a woman and three young children and firing shots into the van. Horton was driving a white Chevrolet, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Martin, who was riding in a back seat on the driver's side, died from gunshot wounds to the head, torso and hand, court records state.

Martin's 1-year-old child, who was riding in a back seat on the passenger side, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, records state.

Two children, ages 2 and 3, riding in the far back seat and the driver were not wounded, police said.

Police arrived and found Martin unresponsive on the ground outside the rear door of the minivan. An officer attempted to perform CPR, but Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two witnesses told police they recognized the driver of the white Chevrolet but didn't know his name. They were able to find a photo of the man on Facebook, and multiple detectives recognized the man as Horton, court records state.

Police presented photo lineups to the two witnesses, who identified Horton as the shooter, according to court documents.

In Horton's older case, he admitted in his plea agreement that he helped his co-defendant flee the scene after the co-defendant shot Townsend.

Horton bumped into Townsend's girlfriend, and the two stopped to have a discussion, according to court records.

Surveillance video showed the co-defendant pulled a gun from his shorts as Horton and Townsend talked, waited for a woman and three children to pass, and shot Townsend to death, records allege.

