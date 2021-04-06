Man charged with murdering teen during drug sale gone wrong

Hammond police began looking for Wells after finding a paper temporary license plate registered to him while searching the crime scene on 164th Place, documents show.

Wells gave a conflicting statement about who was driving his car, initially saying he "kinda blacked out" after the shooting and parked the vehicle on a side street. He also told police he was in the front passenger seat and another man was driving.

The other man, Alizah A. Johnson, 22, of Hammond, told police he was driving Wells' vehicle, court records state.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea March 31 on behalf of Johnson to one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

Wells and Johnson both told police Castillo got into the backseat of the Explorer, handed Wells a grocery bag and then said, "Give me everything." They claimed Wells pulled a handgun from his bag, pointed it at Castillo and told Castillo to get out of the car.

Wells told police Castillo briefly put his hands up, court records state.

"Then he reached down quick where he flashed a knife, or a gun, or something in his waistband," Wells told police, according to court records. "As he did that and like grabbed for it, he moved up toward me."